Aileron Therapeutics Files For $69 Million IPO As New Offerings Heat Up



6/6/2017 6:50:55 AM

Aileron Therapeutics has set out to raise $69 million in the latest biotech IPO to hit the street.

Their lead drug — ALRN-6924 — is focused on p53, a familiar and very frustrating target in the cancer R&D world. Still in early studies, Aileron has gathered a collection of initial patient responses to the drug, which targets MDMX and MDM2.



