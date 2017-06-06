Employer:
Aileron Therapeutics
Files For $69 Million IPO As New Offerings Heat Up
Tweet
6/6/2017 6:50:55 AM
Aileron Therapeutics has set out to raise $69 million in the latest biotech IPO to hit the street.
Their lead drug — ALRN-6924 — is focused on p53, a familiar and very frustrating target in the cancer R&D world. Still in early studies, Aileron has gathered a collection of initial patient responses to the drug, which targets MDMX and MDM2.
