Jim Chanos' Pharma Short Got Crushed After An Ally Bashed It To All Wall Street
6/6/2017 6:48:13 AM
Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals dropped Monday after executives at one of its key distributors were cited bashing the company's blockbuster drug.
The comments were made by senior executives at Express Scripts, which distributes Mallinckrodt's top selling drug Acthar.
"I don’t think it’s a very great – it’s a pretty poor drug with a very limited need," Everett Neville, an Express Scripts Senior Vice President, said on a call hosted by Citigroup analysts.
