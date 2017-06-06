 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Amazon (AMZN) Echo To Be Used In Medical Device Clinical Trials



6/6/2017 6:35:12 AM

Orbita, a provider of voice-first software for connected home healthcare has joined forces with clinical trial data firm ERT to bring devices and technology like Amazon Echo and Amazon Alexa into use for clinical trials.

The collaboration combines the advanced capabilities of ERT’s Expert technology platform for clinical trial data collection, processing, and analysis with Orbita Voice, a platform for creating conversational applications using intelligent voice agents such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Read at BioSpace.com


