 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Perspectives On How Amazon (AMZN) Could Disrupt The Pharmacy Space



6/6/2017 6:16:54 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
News that Amazon plans to make a major push in the pharmacy sector has been greeted with a mix of perspectives for what a huge business with killer logistics could do to disrupt this portion of healthcare for better (or worse). Although several health IT startups have sought to address the challenge of drug delivery and medication adherence, the dent they make compared to what the likes of Amazon could do certainly gives one pause.

Read at MedCity News


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 