3 Perspectives On How Amazon (AMZN) Could Disrupt The Pharmacy Space
6/6/2017 6:16:54 AM
News that Amazon plans to make a major push in the pharmacy sector has been greeted with a mix of perspectives for what a huge business with killer logistics could do to disrupt this portion of healthcare for better (or worse). Although several health IT startups have sought to address the challenge of drug delivery and medication adherence, the dent they make compared to what the likes of Amazon could do certainly gives one pause.
