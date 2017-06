New Jersey Supreme Court Consolidates Stryker (SYK) Lfit Hip Lawsuits

The New Jersey Supreme Court approved a bid this week to consolidate state court lawsuits against Stryker (NYSE:SYK) over an allegedly defective hip replacement device.The company faces a barrage of lawsuits regarding its Lfit cobalt-chromium v40 femoral heads, including that the product corrodes when connected to a component part, which can necessitate corrective surgery.In a notice published earlier this week, the Supreme Court granted an application to designate all ongoing and future actions involving Stryker’s Howmedica Osteonics Corp. and the hip device as multicounty litigation.