|
New Jersey Supreme Court Consolidates Stryker (SYK) Lfit Hip Lawsuits
6/5/2017 7:44:55 AM
The New Jersey Supreme Court approved a bid this week to consolidate state court lawsuits against Stryker (NYSE:SYK) over an allegedly defective hip replacement device.
The company faces a barrage of lawsuits regarding its Lfit cobalt-chromium v40 femoral heads, including that the product corrodes when connected to a component part, which can necessitate corrective surgery.
In a notice published earlier this week, the Supreme Court granted an application to designate all ongoing and future actions involving Stryker’s Howmedica Osteonics Corp. and the hip device as multicounty litigation.
comments powered by