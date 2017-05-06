|
Top 3 Dividend Stocks in the Medtech Today
6/5/2017 7:37:24 AM
Although biotech and pharmaceutical stocks get more attention, there are plenty of medical device stocks that have plenty to offer to investors. According to a report by strategic consulting and market research firm Lucintel, the aging population and increasing health awareness are a couple of key factors expected to drive growth for the medical device industry in the next few years.
Some medical device stocks promise solid dividends in addition to growth. The three best dividend stocks in the medical device industry right now are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, and Smith & Nephew PLC. Here's why.
