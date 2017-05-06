 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Can Patrick Soon-Shiong Silence His Many Critics?



6/5/2017 7:34:56 AM

On the phone, Patrick Soon-Shiong speaks slowly and deliberately. He clearly trusts himself, but he doesn’t trust journalists anymore.

A series of scathing articles by STAT News and Politico sent stocks in his publicly-traded companies tumbling earlier this year. On Monday, he has an opportunity to change that narrative somewhat, with the unveiling of data from human trials of his cancer vaccine at a major oncology conference.

Read at MedCity News


