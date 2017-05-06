|
It's Only June But Pfizer (PFE)'s Hiked The Price Of 91 Drugs By 20% This Year
6/5/2017 7:19:58 AM
Pfizer Inc. has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The U.S drugmaker raised the list price of 91 medicines – including that of its erectile dysfunction treatment, Viagra, and its pain drug, Lyrica – on June 1 by 5-13 percent, according to figures seen by the Financial Times.
Pfizer had also raised prices in January and, including those hikes, the average price of many of its drugs has risen by 20 percent this year, the FT said.
comments powered by