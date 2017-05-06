 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

It's Only June But Pfizer (PFE)'s Hiked The Price Of 91 Drugs By 20% This Year



6/5/2017 7:19:58 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Pfizer Inc. has hiked the price of nearly a hundred drugs by an average of 20 percent so far this year in the United States, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The U.S drugmaker raised the list price of 91 medicines – including that of its erectile dysfunction treatment, Viagra, and its pain drug, Lyrica – on June 1 by 5-13 percent, according to figures seen by the Financial Times.

Pfizer had also raised prices in January and, including those hikes, the average price of many of its drugs has risen by 20 percent this year, the FT said.

Read at Reuters
Read at News Release
Read at Seeking Alpha
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 