Biotech Stocks May Be On The Cusp Of Surging 395% Like They Did In 2012? See This Chart
6/5/2017 6:49:59 AM
Biotechnology stocks had an incredible run between 2012 and 2015, and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 395% in that time. After making the record high, however, the space came under pressure and the fund dropped below its 40-week moving average, eventually retracing 50% of its historic rally before finding support in the $240.00 area. Since that time, it has been moving in a horizontal channel below the 38% retracement level of the pullback range in the $300.00 area, and 2016 triple-bottom support.
