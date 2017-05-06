|
Combining MRI And Optical Microscopy Promising For Brain Research, Purdue University Reveals
Functional magnetic resonance imaging reveals changes in blood-oxygen levels in different parts of the brain, but the data show nothing about what is actually happening in and between brain cells, information needed to better understand brain circuitry and function.
"We really have no clear understanding of what cellular processes cause the MRI signal and are left only with hypotheses," said Meng Cui, an assistant professor in Purdue University's School of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Department of Biological Sciences.
