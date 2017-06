Zoetis (ZTS) Just Hit An All-Time High: Here's Why The Stock Should Go Higher

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) stock has more than doubled since the animal-health company was spun off from Pfizer in 2013. Roughly half of those gains have come in just the last 12 months.So far, 2017 is turning out to be the best year yet for Zoetis. The stock just hit yet another all-time high. Here are three key reasons why Zoetis stock should go even higher.