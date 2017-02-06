 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Winning Medical Device Stocks to Buy Now



6/2/2017 7:44:29 AM

The Medical Device industry has been riding high on optimism of late, courtesy of the Senate’s latest decision to lacerate the Affordable Care Act (ACA) by the end of July. In a bill passed on May 4, the House voted to eliminate the expensive Cadillac health plans and the ‘burdensome job-killing’ medical device taxes that had been enacted previously, under the ACA, widely known as Obamacare.

Secondly, the Patient and State Stability Fund (PSSF) amendment in the ‘Trump-care’ regime looks optimistic at the moment. Per the postulates of the PSSF, the government will set aside $100 billion for over 10 years as a ‘risk-sharing’ program to provide payments to health insurers for individual claims of the prospective patients.

