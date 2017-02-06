Texas' HeartSciences Inks Lease for New HQ

Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Tweet
Medical device manufacturer HeartSciences plans to relocate its headquarters into a newly completed building at Southlake Town Square.
The company has signed a lease for 4,634 square feet of office space in Granite Place I within Southlake Town Square at 550 Reserve St. in Southlake.
The newly completed office building will allow the HeartSciences' innovators a place to continue developing medical devices to offer affordable screening for heart disease, said Steve Thelen, a managing director in JLL's Dallas office.
Read at
Dallas Business Journal
