Texas' HeartSciences Inks Lease for New HQ



6/2/2017 7:41:31 AM

Medical device manufacturer HeartSciences plans to relocate its headquarters into a newly completed building at Southlake Town Square.

The company has signed a lease for 4,634 square feet of office space in Granite Place I within Southlake Town Square at 550 Reserve St. in Southlake.

The newly completed office building will allow the HeartSciences' innovators a place to continue developing medical devices to offer affordable screening for heart disease, said Steve Thelen, a managing director in JLL's Dallas office.



