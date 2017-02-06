How Boston Scientific (BSX) Plans to Win Medtech

|
6/2/2017 7:30:42 AM
When it comes to Boston Scientific succeeding in the medical device industry, CEO Mike Mahoney says it is about “category leadership.”
Health providers, especially in the U.S., are consolidating, so Boston Sci needs to persuade hospital system officials that their products are the best in particular areas. “Category leadership is everything. Hospitals – whether you’re in Korea or St. Paul – they want innovation at low cost,” Mahoney said today at Healthegy’s Medtech Conference in Minneapolis.
