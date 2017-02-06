 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Cambridge's Takeda (TKPYY)-Backed Mersana Files for $75 Million IPO



6/2/2017 7:16:51 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Mersana Therapeutics has filed an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its initial public offering (IPO). No pricing details were given in the filing, but the offering is valued up to $75 million. The company intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol MRSN.

The underwriters for the offering are JPMorgan, Cowen, Leerink Partners and Wedbush PacGrow.

Read at News Release
Read at Reuters
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 