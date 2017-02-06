|
Cambridge's Takeda (TKPYY)-Backed Mersana Files for $75 Million IPO
6/2/2017 7:16:51 AM
Mersana Therapeutics has filed an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its initial public offering (IPO). No pricing details were given in the filing, but the offering is valued up to $75 million. The company intends to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol MRSN.
The underwriters for the offering are JPMorgan, Cowen, Leerink Partners and Wedbush PacGrow.
