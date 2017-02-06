 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

This Maryland Biotech Just Hit A Record High On An Upgrade



6/2/2017 7:02:35 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Supernus Pharmaceuticals' second-biggest moneymaker could grab Food and Drug Administration approval to treat bipolar disorder, an analyst suggested Thursday, prompting shares to a record high.

At the close on the stock market today, Supernus stock popped 3.1% to 38.75, after earlier rising as much as 4.3%. Shares lingered in a profit zone after hitting a 32.10 entry point out of an ascending base in mid-April.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 