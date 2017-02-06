|
This Maryland Biotech Just Hit A Record High On An Upgrade
6/2/2017 7:02:35 AM
Supernus Pharmaceuticals' second-biggest moneymaker could grab Food and Drug Administration approval to treat bipolar disorder, an analyst suggested Thursday, prompting shares to a record high.
At the close on the stock market today, Supernus stock popped 3.1% to 38.75, after earlier rising as much as 4.3%. Shares lingered in a profit zone after hitting a 32.10 entry point out of an ascending base in mid-April.
