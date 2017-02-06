|
New York's Mount Sinai Spins Out Sema4 to Revolutionize Clinical Diagnostics
6/2/2017 6:42:07 AM
New York City, New York-based Mount Sinai Health System has launched a new spinout company: Sema4.
The for-profit startup has been created from numerous parts of Mount Sinai’s Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences and the Icahn Institute for Genomics and Multiscale Biology.
Pronounced “semaphore,” the company will utilize genomic and clinical data to transform overall clinical diagnostics.
