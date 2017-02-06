|
There's An 'Explosion Of Innovation' In New Cancer Therapies—But It Has One Big Drawback
6/2/2017 6:15:19 AM
There have been 68 new cancer treatments approved in the past five years.
That surge in treatments is coming with a higher cost. In 2016, global spending on cancer treatments hit $113 billion — up from $107 billion in 2015, according to a report released Thursday by the QuintilesIMS Institute. Those costs are expected to hit $147 billion by 2021, slightly down from the report's projections last year.
