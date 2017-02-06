 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Resurrected: A Controversial Trial To Bring The Dead Back To Life Plans A Restart



6/2/2017 6:07:24 AM

For any given medical problem, it seems, there’s a research team trying to use stem cells to find a solution. In clinical trials to treat everything from diabetes to macular degeneration to ALS, researchers are injecting the cells in efforts to cure patients.

But in one study expected to launch later this year, scientists hope to use stem cells in a new, highly controversial way — to reverse death.

Read at STAT


STAT
  		 

