Nano-Sized Silicon Heater And Thermometer Combined To Fight Cancer, ITMO University Study Reveals



6/2/2017 5:59:39 AM

Russian physicists from ITMO University have discovered that spherical silicon nanoparticles can be effectively heated and simultaneously emit light depending on their temperature. According to the scientists, these properties, coupled with good biocompatibility, have applications in photothermal therapy and nanosurgery. The researchers plan to control the heating of the silicon particles in the future to internally burn cancer cells without affecting healthy tissue.

