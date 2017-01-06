Boston Scientific (BSX) and Abbott (ABT)'s St. Jude Medical (STJ) Must Face University Of California Patent Lawsuits

|
6/1/2017 7:28:27 AM
Boston Scientific and Abbott subsidiary St. Jude Medical must face lawsuits brought by the University of California alleging that their ablation catheters infringe a pair of patents covering atrial fibrillation treatments.
The university’s regents sued the companies last October (a similar suit was brought against AtriCure the next month, according to court documents), accusing the companies of violating patents covering the invention by UC-San Francisco professor Dr. Michael Lesh of a technique to isolate the pulmonary vein via catheter ablation.
Boston Scientific and St. Jude each filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the wide variety of products listed in the complaints contains many devices that don’t perform any of the allegedly infringing functions and others that are not FDA-approved for that use. (AtriCure did not file a motion to dismiss its case, according to the documents.)
