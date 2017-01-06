 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Controversial NantKwest CEO Appointed To National Health IT Advisory Committee



6/1/2017 6:58:17 AM

House Speaker Paul Ryan has named Patrick Soon-Shiong, a controversial billionaire scientist, to a committee that will advise the Trump administration on policy around health information technology, a Ryan spokeswoman said this evening.

Soon-Shiong, a Los Angeles surgeon who leads a network of for-profit and not-for-profit ventures conducting cancer research, has been the subject of news stories, including by POLITICO and STAT, that have raised questions about potential conflicts of interest.



