Mylan (MYL) Accused of Overcharging the Government by About $1.27 Billion for EpiPens

If you thought the drama at EpiPen maker Mylan was over, think again.Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) says the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) has calculated that the company may have overcharged the government by about $1.27 billion for EpiPens, a life saving anti-allergy medicine.If Grassley and HHS are correct, that could mean a massive fine for Mylan — far more than the company expected.