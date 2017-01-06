 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Mylan (MYL) Accused of Overcharging the Government by About $1.27 Billion for EpiPens



6/1/2017 6:48:46 AM

If you thought the drama at EpiPen maker Mylan was over, think again.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) says the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) has calculated that the company may have overcharged the government by about $1.27 billion for EpiPens, a life saving anti-allergy medicine.

If Grassley and HHS are correct, that could mean a massive fine for Mylan — far more than the company expected.

