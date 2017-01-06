 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How Pharma Giant Regeneron (REGN) Makes Most Of Its Cash



6/1/2017 6:47:45 AM

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has five drugs approved for sale by the Food and Drug Administration, but most of its revenue still comes from just one drug.

Today's star

Eylea was originally approved to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, but Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has expanded the indication to three additional eye diseases: diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, and maulcar edema following retinal vein occlusion. In addition to adding revenue, the expanded indications have allowed Regeneron to diversify away from Medicare, since patients in the other eye diseases tend to be younger than patients with wet age-related macular degeneration.

Read at Motley Fool


