Biotechs Salivate as $420 Million Life Science Fund Comes To LYFE



6/1/2017 6:45:48 AM

Less than two years after its launch, Shanghai-based LYFE Capital has come up with an upsized biotech venture fund. And this time it’s spreading its wings directly into the US market, where it plans to start making some new bets on a slate of life science ventures interested in developing a China strategy.

LYFE II came up with $288 million and RMB 900 million, or $131 million, for a total of about $420 million.

Read at News Release
