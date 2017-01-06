Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Amgen
(
AMGN
) Slaps Lawsuit On The
FDA
for Denying Six Months Of Pediatric Exclusivity For Sensipar
Tweet
6/1/2017 6:39:17 AM
Amgen has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to reverse FDA’s May 22 decision denying the company six months of pediatric exclusivity for its marketed drug Sensipar® (cinacalcet) for a new indication of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in children.
The biotech giant is accusing the FDA of violating the Administrative Procedure Act by denying pediatric exclusivity, as well as by depriving the company of its Fifth Amendment right to due process.
Amgen has named FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., and Thomas Price, M.D., secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as defendants in its lawsuit, filed May 25 in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Read at
Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News
Read at
News Release
•
Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News
•
News Release
•
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
•
Amgen
•
Biotech/Pharma - Legal