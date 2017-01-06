|
3 Best Gene-Sequencing Stocks Investors Should Buy
6/1/2017 6:36:00 AM
Gene-sequencing technology that enabled mapping the human genome has also opened up tremendous possibilities in genetic testing and precision medicine. It's also created plenty of "DNA plays" in investing, with stocks such as Illumina soaring over the past decade.
Illumina stock still looks attractive, but it's not the only opportunity for investors interested in gene sequencing. Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific also stand out as good stock picks. Here's why these three stocks are the top gene sequencing stocks poised for solid growth in the coming years.
