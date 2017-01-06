Employer:
NIH
Budget Cuts: It's Not Just The Money
6/1/2017 6:34:00 AM
The proposed cuts to the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) budget cuts revealed by the White House in March 2017 has caused an uproar in scientific circles. Scientists and concerned citizens have rightly pointed out that such cuts will impede the development of life-saving drugs and discourage young researchers from pursuing careers in science.
What is missing in this discussion, however, is how those cuts will affect the internal dynamics of what remains of the research enterprise.
Scientific American
