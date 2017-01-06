|
Researchers Closer To Cracking Neural Code Of Love, Emory University Study Reveals
6/1/2017 6:25:28 AM
A team of neuroscientists from Emory University's Silvio O. Conte Center for Oxytocin and Social Cognition has discovered a key connection between areas of the adult female prairie vole's brain reward system that promotes the emergence of pair bonds. Results from this study, available now at Nature.com, could help efforts to improve social abilities in human disorders with impaired social function, such as autism. In addition to the online posting, the study is expected to be in the June 8 printed edition of Nature.
