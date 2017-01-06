 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How A High-Fat Diet In Childhood May Wire The Brain For Addiction, eNeuro Reveals



Researchers are understanding more and more about addiction in its many forms, and each passing study reveals a little more about the neurobiology and psychology of how addiction functions. A fascinating new study looks into what may happen in childhood to predispose a person’s brain to addiction later in life—it finds that a high-fat diet in adolescence may wire the brain’s reward system to be more sensitive to “real” drugs later on. This study was done in rats, but given the similarities between the two species when it comes to addiction, the researchers believe it’s quite applicable to humans, too.

Related News

