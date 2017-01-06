 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Tech Promises Easier Cervical Cancer Screening, Duke University Study



6/1/2017 6:03:44 AM

Duke University researchers have developed a handheld device for cervical cancer screening that promises to do away with uncomfortable speculums and high-cost colposcopes.

The "pocket colposcope" is a slender wand that can connect to many devices, including laptops or cell phones.

If widely adopted, women might even use the device to self-screen, transforming screening and cure rates in low-income countries and regions of the United States, where cervical cancer is most prevalent.

