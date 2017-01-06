|
Small Study Finds Fatal Flaw In Gene Editing Tool CRISPR, Columbia University Medical Center Reveals
6/1/2017 6:00:22 AM
Hailed as the breakthrough of 2015 by Science magazine, the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing tool is already being tested in clinical trials as researchers hope to harness the technology's immense potential in treating genetic diseases.
In mice studies, the technology has been successfully used to kill the HIV virus through gene editing, while also showing significant promise in snipping out certain genes that cause cancer.
