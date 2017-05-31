|
Chembio (CEMI.OB) CEO Taking Medical Leave of Absence, COO Named Acting Chief
5/31/2017 7:08:59 AM
On May 30, 2017, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (“Chembio”) announced that John J. Sperzel III, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is taking a medical leave of absence. In connection with Mr. Sperzel’s leave of absence, on May 30, 2017, the Chembio Board of Directors appointed Sharon Klugewicz, the Company’s President Americas Region, and former Chief Operating Officer, as acting Chief Executive Officer.
Ms. Klugewicz, 49, joined Chembio in 2012. She served as President Americas Region beginning in 2016, after having served as Chief Operating Officer and as Vice President Of QA/QC. Prior to joining Chembio, Ms. Klugewicz served at Pall Corporation (NYSE: PLL) as Senior Vice President, Scientific & Laboratory Services, as well as other prior commercial and operational leadership positions in her 20-year tenure with Pall Corporation.
