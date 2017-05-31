|
Tiger Woods Lists Merck & Co. (MRK)'s Banned Vioxx Among Prescription Drugs After DUI
5/31/2017 6:43:13 AM
Pro golfer Tiger Woods disclosed to the Jupiter Police Department a variety of prescription drugs that he may have taken after he was arrested for a DUI while asleep at the wheel of his car.
In the probable cause affidavit, first obtained Opens a New Window. by The Palm Beach Post, Woods said he has prescriptions for four drugs, Soloxex, Vicodin and Torix. He also listed an anti-inflammatory drug Vioxx, but noted he had not taken the drug in over a year.
