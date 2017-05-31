|
As Drug Prices Soar, Value-Based Pay Hits Pharmaceutical Industry
More health insurance companies are deciding to pay for a drug based on whether its effective and provides the patient a good outcome as value-based care inches toward the pharmaceutical industry, insurers and a new analysis indicate.
One in four health plans now have “at least one outcomes-based contract” with a drug maker , an Avalere Health survey showed. Such contracts tie health outcomes to whether the drug is paid for by the health plan.
