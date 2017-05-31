 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

As Drug Prices Soar, Value-Based Pay Hits Pharmaceutical Industry



5/31/2017 6:04:57 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
More health insurance companies are deciding to pay for a drug based on whether its effective and provides the patient a good outcome as value-based care inches toward the pharmaceutical industry, insurers and a new analysis indicate.

One in four health plans now have “at least one outcomes-based contract” with a drug maker , an Avalere Health survey showed. Such contracts tie health outcomes to whether the drug is paid for by the health plan.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 