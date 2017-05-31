|
Wearing A 'Heart' On Your Sleeve Can Reduce Stress, University of Royal Holloway London Reveals
5/31/2017 6:02:08 AM
New research published in Scientific Reports shows that a heartbeat-like vibration delivered onto the inside of the wrist can make the wearer feel significantly less stressed.
Researchers from the Department of Psychology at Royal Holloway, University of London assessed the calming effects of a new wearable device called doppel -- a wristband designed to actively reduce stress by using the intuitive responses that we all have to rhythm, and especially to heartbeats.
