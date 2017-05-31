|
Can Protagonist (PTGX) Stock Still Double After Its Huge Gain?
5/31/2017 6:00:06 AM
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) saw its shares move up so much on May 30 that some investors probably just assumed this was a takeover or that the company had major news shaking the biotech industry. The real driver here was that Protagonist announced a key worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). The agreement built upon a prior J&J venture funding from 2013.
