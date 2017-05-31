 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Can Protagonist (PTGX) Stock Still Double After Its Huge Gain?



5/31/2017 6:00:06 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) saw its shares move up so much on May 30 that some investors probably just assumed this was a takeover or that the company had major news shaking the biotech industry. The real driver here was that Protagonist announced a key worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). The agreement built upon a prior J&J venture funding from 2013.

Read at 24/7 Wall St.


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 