Analysis Finds 8,000+ Security Flaws In Pacemakers, WhiteScope Reveals
5/31/2017 5:58:06 AM
Is your pacemaker susceptible to cybersecurity issues? It might be.
A recent report from WhiteScope, a security firm, found approximately 8,600 security vulnerabilities in third-party data libraries in four pacemaker programmers from four separate manufacturers.
As part of the report, WhiteScope analyzed seven pacemaker programmers from four manufacturers, but the majority of the report looked at programmers with RF capabilities.
