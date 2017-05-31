|
What Are Some Misunderstood Complexities Of Bringing Clinical Studies To Patients’ Homes?
5/31/2017 5:56:22 AM
In a continually competitive and challenging market, patient-centric clinical trials are becoming increasingly important to biopharmaceutical companies who are keen to bring their drugs to market quickly and safely. One way to attract patients to clinical trials is to provide the treatment at home. This requires arranging, packaging and distributing trial supplies and supporting materials / devices to the patient’s home, as well as collecting laboratory samples from the patient’s residence.
