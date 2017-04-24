SoCal's Sienna Biopharma Bags $40 Million Series B Financing

Topical Biotech Innovation in Medical Dermatology and Aesthetics
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sienna
Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a privately held, clinical stage medical
dermatology and aesthetics company, today announced that it completed a
$40 million Series B financing led by existing investors ARCH
Venture Partners and Venvest
Capital. Additional investors participating included Partner
Fund Management, Altitude
Life Science Ventures, and Dr. David Pyott. New investors accounted
for approximately half of the investments and included Fidelity
Management & Research Company, certain investment funds advised
by Clough
Capital Partners L.P., Omega
Fund Management, and others. Sienna’s mission is to develop safe and
effective targeted therapies to treat inflammatory skin conditions and
aesthetic problems that impact the health, appearance, and quality of
life of patients.
“We are very pleased with the support of investors who share our
commitment to developing innovative and disruptive new products in
medical dermatology and aesthetics”
Sienna intends to use the proceeds from this financing to advance its
diversified topical biotech pipeline.
Through its Topical by DesignTM platform, Sienna is
developing its lead assets, SNA-120 (TrkA inhibitor) for pruritus and
psoriasis (Phase IIb) and SNA-125 (dual TrkA/JAK3 inhibitor) for atopic
dermatitis, psoriasis and pruritus (proof-of-concept). Through its
photoparticle therapy platform, Sienna is developing SNA-001 for the
treatment of acne vulgaris (pivotal trials) and for the permanent
reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair (pivotal trials).
“We are very pleased with the support of investors who share our
commitment to developing innovative and disruptive new products in
medical dermatology and aesthetics,” said Frederick C. Beddingfield III,
MD, PhD, Sienna’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have built
out an accomplished team and a diversified multi-asset pipeline. We
believe this financing will enable us to advance our development
programs, which span pivotal clinical trials to preclinical programs.”
About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals,
Inc., is a medical dermatology and aesthetics company focused on
developing safe and effective targeted therapies to treat inflammatory
skin conditions and aesthetic concerns that impact the health and
appearance of patients. Sienna is led by a team of accomplished
scientists, clinicians and business leaders who have developed and
commercialized leading global brands in dermatology and aesthetics.
Sienna is building an innovative, diversified pipeline to address unmet
needs in medical dermatology and aesthetics. The company’s investors
include: ARCH Venture Partners; Partner Fund Management; Fidelity
Management & Research Company Venvest Capital; Sofinnova Capital V;
Altitude Life Science Ventures; Two River; certain investment funds
advised by Clough Capital Partners L.P.; Omega Fund Management; and
NeoMed IV. Find more information at www.siennabio.com.