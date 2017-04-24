Mologen (MOLGF.PK): Positive Subgroup Results Of The Exploratory Phase II IMPULSE Study Of Lefitolimod In Extensive-Disease Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The biopharmaceutical company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN DE0006637200;
Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: MGN) announced the key results
of the exploratory phase II IMPULSE study. The randomized study
evaluated the efficacy and safety of lefitolimod in patients with
extensive-disease small-cell lung cancer (SCLC). IMPULSE shows positive
results regarding overall survival (OS) in two subgroups of patients in
comparison to the control group (standard therapy). Additional,
potentially promising subgroups will be identified. The results of this
SCLC study provide significant guidance for defining patient populations
that, even beyond this study, are most likely to benefit from the immune
surveillance reactivator lefitolimod, even though in this highly
challenging indication the primary endpoint OS was not met in the
overall study population.
“Lung cancer, and especially small-cell lung cancer, is an indication
for which the benefit of current standard treatment is very limited. We
are therefore very pleased to see initial evidence of clinical efficacy
for lefitolimod in small-cell lung cancer, an indication known for its
setbacks in other drug development programs”
“Lung cancer, and especially small-cell lung cancer, is an indication
for which the benefit of current standard treatment is very limited. We
are therefore very pleased to see initial evidence of clinical efficacy
for lefitolimod in small-cell lung cancer, an indication known for its
setbacks in other drug development programs,” said Dr Mariola Soehngen,
CEO of MOLOGEN AG. “The data of the IMPULSE study, especially from the
two identified subgroups, show that lefitolimod has the potential to
become an important treatment option - also for patients with a disease
as difficult to treat as small-cell lung cancer. Notably, these positive
study results will be an important asset in the ongoing partnering
discussions.”
The IMPULSE study shows positive results in two pre-defined and
clinically relevant subgroups of patients. Notably, a strong overall
survival (OS) benefit was shown in comparison to the control arm (local
standard of care) in patients with a low count of activated B cells
(hazard ratio 0.59, 95% confidence interval 0.29-1.21), an important
immune parameter. Moreover, a benefit was seen in patients with reported
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a frequent underlying
disease (hazard ratio 0.54, 95% confidence interval 0.21-1.38).
The safety profile of lefitolimod is favorable. The most common adverse
events in the IMPULSE population were cough, asthenia, headache, nausea,
and back pain. Adverse events may also be due to underlying diseases
and/or adjunctive therapy.
“We have seen promising efficacy signals in subgroups of patients in
this very difficult-to-treat- indication. We are committed to further
analyze the data and to continue the development of lefitolimod in
small-cell lung cancer, where there are no better current treatment
options than chemotherapy. Therefore, an important medical need exists
for new and/or complementary combination treatment alternatives.
Moreover, it would also be helpful to evaluate lefitolimod in patients
with SCLC in combination with other immuno-oncological drugs,” said Dr
Ronald Carter, Acting CMO of MOLOGEN AG.
The present findings from IMPULSE provide additional key insights into
the role of TLR9 agonists in the treatment of cancer, and confirm there
is significant opportunity to improve outcomes for patients in this
therapeutic area.
A more extensive evaluation of the IMPULSE data is currently ongoing.
The full IMPULSE study results will be presented at international
scientific conferences.
MOLOGEN’s ongoing development programs, especially the pivotal IMPALA
study, are running independently from these study results, given these
are different indications.
Three more clinical studies with lefitolimod
Further to the IMPULSE study, lefitolimod is currently being evaluated
in the pivotal phase III IMPALA study for first-line maintenance
treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC); recruitment for this
trial is expected to be finalized soon. Furthermore, a phase I study of
lefitolimod in combination with the commercially available checkpoint
inhibitor Yervoy® (ipilimumab) in other solid tumors is being
conducted in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center, Texas. In
addition, lefitolimod is also being investigated in a phase I study in
HIV-infected patients (TEACH). Top-line results are expected in summer
2017.
Background to the IMPULSE small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) study
The trial titled “Randomized Clinical Study of Maintenance Therapy with Immunomodulator
MGN1703 in patients with Extensive Disease Small Cell Lung
Cancer after Platinum-Based First-Line Therapy” (IMPULSE study)
is an explorative study and has overall survival as the primary
endpoint. It compares lefitolimod (MGN1703) versus standard therapy
(chemotherapy). The study included 102 patients suffering from
extensive-disease small-cell lung cancer, and showing at least partial
response to four cycles of first-line chemotherapy (n=102). They were
randomized in a ratio of 3:2 to switch-maintenance therapy with
lefitolimod (60mg injected subcutaneously twice weekly) or standard
therapy until disease progression.
There will be a final read-out probably in the first quarter of 2018,
approximately 24 months following the recruitment of the last patient.
Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC)
Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers. The estimated number of
new lung cancer cases per year is around 230,000 in the U.S. and in
Europe more than 400,000 with an estimated number of deaths per year of
approximately 170,000 and more than 350,000 respectively.
The two main types are non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small-cell
lung cancer (SCLC). SCLC is a fast-growing type of lung cancer that
usually spreads more quickly than NSCLC and represents approximately
15-20% of all lung cancer cases.
When first diagnosed, approx. 60-80% of SCLC-patients already have
distant metastases or extensive local spreading of the disease called
“extensive-disease” SCLC. The prognosis for extensive-disease SCLC is
still very poor: median overall survival (OS) is less than 12 months and
only few patients survive more than two years. Thus, there is a high
unmet medical need for new treatment options.
For more information on the clinical development program including
IMPULSE, IMPALA, the combination study, and TEACH please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.
MOLOGEN AG
As a biopharmaceutical company, MOLOGEN AG is considered a pioneer in
the field of immunotherapies on account of its unique compounds and
technologies. Alongside a focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN develops
immunotherapeutic agents for the treatment of infectious diseases.
The immunotherapeutic agent lefitolimod is the company’s lead product
and the best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod triggers
a broad and strong activation of the immune system. On account of this
mode of action, lefitolimod is an immune surveillance reactivator (ISR)
and has the potential to be used in a variety of different indications.
At present, the ISR lefitolimod is being developed for first-line
maintenance treatment of colorectal cancer (pivotal study). The phase II
IMPULSE study shows positive results in two pre-defined and clinically
relevant subgroups of patients. A more extensive evaluation of the
IMPULSE data is currently ongoing. In addition, the ISR lefitolimod is
currently being investigated in an extended phase I trial in HIV and a
phase I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor Yervoy® (ipilimumab).
Alongside checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod is one of the few product
candidates in the field of immuno-oncology that is close to market.
MOLOGEN’s pipeline focuses on new innovative immunotherapies to treat
diseases for which there is great medical demand.
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or
terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as
negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These
are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all
information in this communication regarding planned or future results of
business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial
situation or other financial or statistical data contains such
forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors
not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of
actual future events and developments. The company is neither
responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only
represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.