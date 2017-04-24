Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) To Present Additional Phase III Data And Patient Reported Outcomes Results For DEXTENZA At American Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgery Symposium

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of
innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today
announced new data to be presented from its most recent Phase 3 study
evaluating the efficacy and safety of DEXTENZA™ (dexamethasone insert,
0.4mg) for intracanalicular use, for the treatment of ocular pain and
inflammation following cataract surgery, at the upcoming American
Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting, being
held May 5-9, in Los Angeles, Calif.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has assigned a target action
date under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) of July 19, 2017
for the potential approval of DEXTENZA™ for the treatment of ocular pain
following ophthalmic surgery.
“We believe that DEXTENZA, which utilizes Ocular’s proprietary hydrogel
platform technology to provide sustained release of steroid therapy for
up to 30 days, has the opportunity to offer an attractive alternative to
the current post-operative standard of care for those recovering from
ophthalmic surgery,” said Jonathan H. Talamo, M.D., Chief Medical
Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “The new data to be presented highlight
the efficacy and safety profile of DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular
pain and inflammation following cataract surgery, and underscore the
Company’s efforts to help address the needs of patients currently using
steroid eye drops, which are associated with compliance issues.”
Additional presentations will be made regarding recent positive results
of a patient experience study of DEXTENZA as well as the importance of
the assessment of pain. The Company will also present information
surrounding its ongoing Phase 3 clinical development program with OTX-TP
(travoprost insert) for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular
hypertension.
Poster Presentations:
-
Safety and Efficacy of an Extended Release Dexamethasone Insert for
Treatment of Ocular Inflammation and Pain after Surgery: Phase 3 Study -
May 7th from 2:16 PM - 2:21 PM at the L.A. Convention
Center - Meeting Room Level, 409A
-
Evaluating the Patient Experience After Implantation of a 0.4 mg
Sustained Release Dexamethasone Intracanalicular Insert - May 7th
from 2:11 PM - 2:16 PM at the L.A. Convention Center - Meeting Room
Level, 409AB
-
Preservatives in Topical Ophthalmic Medications Used After Ocular
Surgery - May 7th from 1:56 PM - 2:01 PM at the L.A. Convention
Center - Meeting Room Level, 409AB
-
Adherence to Medical Therapy for Glaucoma: Review of the Literature
- May 7th from 8:43 AM - 8:48 AM at the L.A. Convention
Center - Meeting Room Level, 410
E-poster Presentations:
-
The Importance of Pain Assessment Following Ophthalmic Surgery
-
A Phase 3 Clinical Development Program for OTX-TP, a Novel
Sustained Release Travoprost Intracanalicular Depot, for the Treatment
of Patients with Open Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension
About DEXTENZA™ (dexamethasone insert, 0.4mg) for
Intracanalicular Use
DEXTENZA is placed through the punctum, a natural opening in the eye
lid, into the canaliculus and is designed to deliver dexamethasone to
the ocular surface for up to 30 days. Following treatment, DEXTENZA
resorbs and exits the nasolacrimal system without need for removal. The
Company has completed three Phase 3 clinical trials with DEXTENZA for
the treatment of post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain.
In January, Ocular Therapeutix resubmitted an NDA to the FDA for
DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular pain occurring after ophthalmic
surgery. The FDA has set a PDUFA target action date for July 19, 2017.
Subject to the approval of the NDA for post-surgical ocular pain by
the FDA, Ocular Therapeutix intends to submit a supplement to its NDA
for DEXTENZA to broaden its label to include a post-surgical ocular
inflammation indication. DEXTENZA is also in Phase 3 development for the
treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.
About Ocular Pain and Inflammation Following Ophthalmic Surgery
Ocular pain and inflammation are common side effects following
ophthalmic surgery. Physicians prescribe anti-inflammatory drugs, such
as topical corticosteroids as part of the standard of post-operative
care. If left untreated, inflammation of the eye may result in further
ocular complications, which in some cases may cause permanent loss of
vision. According to US Census data, by the year 2020 it is estimated
that the number of Americans diagnosed with cataracts is expected to
rise to approximately 30 million, representing a 32% increase over
current prevalence estimates.
According to Market Scope, approximately 3.9 million cataract cases and
over 5.6 million ocular surgeries were performed in the United States in
2016.
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies
for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel
platform technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s lead product candidate,
DEXTENZA™ (dexamethasone insert, 0.4 mg) for intracanalicular use has
completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain
and inflammation occurring after ophthalmic surgery. The FDA has
accepted the Company’s NDA resubmission for DEXTENZA for the treatment
of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery and has established a target
PDUFA date of July 19, 2017. If approved, the Company will submit a
supplement to its NDA for ocular inflammation. OTX-TP (travoprost
insert) is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular
hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is also evaluating injectable drug
delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first
product, ReSure® Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal
incisions following cataract surgery.
Forward Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans
and prospects for the Company including the development and regulatory
status of the Company’s product candidates, such as the Company’s
expectations and plans regarding regulatory submissions for and the
timing and conduct of clinical trials of DEXTENZA™ for the treatment of
post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain, including our expectations
regarding the NDA filed with the FDA and the FDA’s response to the
resubmitted NDA, DEXTENZA for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis,
DEXTENZA for the treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-TP for the
treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension, the ongoing development
of the Company’s sustained release hydrogel technology, the potential
utility of any of the Company’s product candidates, potential
commercialization of the Company’s product candidates, and other
statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate,"
"expect," "intend", "goal," "may", "might," "plan," "predict,"
"project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should,"
"continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking
statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those
indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various
important factors. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial
risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s clinical
development programs, future results, performance or achievements to
differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among
others, those related to the timing and costs involved in
commercializing ReSure® Sealant or any product candidate that receives
regulatory approval, the initiation and conduct of clinical trials,
availability of data from clinical trials and expectations for
regulatory submissions and approvals, the Company’s scientific approach
and general development progress, the availability or commercial
potential of the Company’s product candidates, the sufficiency of cash
resources and need for additional financing or other actions and other
factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in the
Company’s quarterly and annual reports on file with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements
included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the
date of this release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and
developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while
the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some
point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation
to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as
representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date
of this release.