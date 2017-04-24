 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Alphabet And Apple (AAPL): 2 Of The Best Healthcare Stocks On The Market?



4/24/2017 7:29:05 AM

Every company is a healthcare company now. At least, that's what it seems like sometimes.

Both Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are working on technology to help manage diabetes and address other healthcare issues. Could Alphabet and Apple now be considered two of the best healthcare stocks around? Maybe so.

Read at Motley Fool


