Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)'s NASH Candidate Hits Main Goals in Mid-Stage Study

Primary endpoint of significant reduction in liver fat achieved
following 16 weeks of treatment with BMS-986036
PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bristol-Myers
Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) today announced data from a Phase 2 study
of BMS-986036, an investigational pegylated analogue of human fibroblast
growth factor 21 (FGF21), a key regulator of metabolism, in patients
with biopsy-confirmed nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) (F1-F3). The
study achieved its primary endpoint of significant reduction in liver
fat versus placebo. Statistically significant improvements were also
seen in prespecified exploratory endpoints including biomarkers of
fibrosis, metabolic parameters and markers of liver injury. These data
were presented at a late-breaking oral presentation at EASL: The
International Liver Congress on April 22 at 4:15 p.m. CET in Amsterdam.
“These data suggest that BMS-986036 may be effective in patients with
NASH, many of whom will experience disease progression due to the lack
of available treatment options,” said Arun Sanyal, MBBS, M.D.,
professor, Departments of Medicine, Physiology, and Molecular Pathology,
Virginia Commonwealth University. “The results of this study show that
BMS-986036 had beneficial effects on three important components in the
treatment of NASH: liver fat, liver injury and fibrosis.”
“We are encouraged by the improvements these data showed across multiple
aspects of NASH, and that patients could be effectively evaluated
through imaging rather than through invasive liver biopsy,” said Mike
Burgess, head of Cardiovascular, Fibrosis and Immunoscience Development,
Bristol-Myers Squibb. “These data, along with previously announced Phase
2 data in patients with type 2 diabetes, support further clinical
research of BMS-986036 as a potential treatment for NASH. We look
forward to sharing these data with health authorities to determine next
steps for further study of this asset.”
Bristol-Myers Squibb exclusively licensed the rights to research,
develop and commercialize BMS-986036 from Ambrx, Inc.
About MB130-045: A Phase 2 Randomized, Double-Blind,
Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group, Multiple Dose Study to Evaluate the
Safety, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamic Effects of BMS-986036 in
Adults with Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
This was a multicenter, randomized (1:1:1), double-blind,
placebo-controlled study in adults with body mass index =25 kg/m2,
biopsy-confirmed NASH (F1-F3), and hepatic fat fraction =10%, assessed
by magnetic resonance imaging-proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF), a
noninvasive measurement of liver fat. Randomization was stratified by
diabetes status. Patients received subcutaneous injections of BMS-986036
10 mg daily (n=25), BMS-986036 20 mg weekly (n=23), or placebo (n=26)
daily for 16 weeks. The primary efficacy endpoint was absolute change in
MRI-PDFF at Week 16. Exploratory endpoints included serum Pro-C3
(N-terminal type III collagen propeptide, a fibrosis biomarker), enzymes
alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase (AST),
and, in a subset of patients, liver stiffness, assessed by MR
elastography (MRE).
Among the 74 patients treated, 68 were assessed by MRI-PDFF at both
Baseline and Week 16. Liver biopsy was conducted to confirm NASH at
Baseline. At Week 16, both dosing regimens of BMS-986036 (10 mg daily or
20 mg weekly) significantly reduced liver fat as measured by MRI-PDFF
versus placebo (6.8% and 5.2%, respectively, vs. 1.3%, p=0.0004 and
p=0.008). The 10 mg daily dose resulted in 57% of patients (13/23)
reaching =30% relative risk reduction. The 20 mg weekly dose resulted in
52% of patients (11/21) reaching =30% relative risk reduction. Both
dosing regimens also improved Pro-C3 (a serum biomarker of fibrosis),
magnetic resonance elastography (MRE, a measure of liver stiffness), as
well as adiponectin, ALT and AST (markers of liver injury). Improvements
in triglycerides, low density lipoprotein (LDL), and high density
lipoprotein (HDL) were also observed in the treatment groups.
Overall, BMS-986036 had a favorable safety profile, with no deaths or
serious adverse events related to treatment, and no discontinuations due
to adverse events. The most frequent adverse events were diarrhea (13%
and 22%, respectively, vs. 8% in placebo), nausea (16% and 13%,
respectively, vs. 8%), and frequent bowel movements (20% and 0%,
respectively, vs. 0%), none of which were severe.
About Fibrosis and NASH
Fibrotic diseases are characterized by chronic inflammation that leads
to excess collagen deposition and scar formation in an organ or tissue.
This scarring response compromises function and ultimately leads to
organ failure. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) may progress to
cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) and liver failure,
and is expected to be the leading cause of liver transplant by 2020. The
severity of liver fibrosis (scar tissue in the liver) is measured on a
scale of F0 (normal) to F4 (cirrhosis) in a liver biopsy specimen.
Approximately 20 million patients in the U.S. have NASH, and there are
currently no approved pharmacological treatments.
About Fibrosis at Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol-Myers Squibb is committed to the discovery and development of
medicines for the treatment of fibrosis, the buildup of scar tissue that
impacts organ function. We are advancing a robust pipeline of
investigational compounds to address areas of high unmet need in
fibrosis, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a condition
with no approved treatment options that may lead to liver fibrosis
and/or cirrhosis; and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a progressive
lung disease with a high mortality rate. We are researching multiple
mechanisms and approaches to make the biggest impact on patients.
