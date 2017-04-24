Paragonix Technologies Inc. Announces Presentation Of The Sherpapak Organ Transport Systems At American Transplant Congress (Chicago, April 29 - May 3, 2017)

BRAINTREE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragonix Technologies, Inc. will present the SherpaPak™ Organ Transport
product line at Booth 128 during the Annual American Transplant Congress
(ATC) held at the McCormick Place – Lakeside Center in Chicago, April 29
- May 3, 2017. The SherpaPak™ Organ Transport product line1,2
combines innovative cooling technology with safe, consistent methods for
cold ischemic storage and transport of donor organs to recipients for
implantation.
During the recent 37th Annual Meeting of the International
Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) held in San Diego,
Sebastian G.A. Michel, MD3 presented preclinical results for
the SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport System4,5 “12 hour
hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion preserves the quality of donor
hearts: a biomarker analysis.” The SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac
Transport System is designed to improve donor heart quality during
currently accepted clinical preservation intervals and to extend
preservation times. Dr. Michel, lead author commented, “We were excited
to present biomarker data gathered on porcine hearts preserved using
SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport System for 12 hour transportation
intervals.”
Dr. Lisa Anderson, President and COO, for Paragonix commented, “We are
looking forward to discussing the SherpaPak™ Organ Transport Systems
with the clinical community during the ATC. ”
Previous Announcements
Paragonix previously announced March
27, 2017 Presentation of the SherpaPak™ Organ Transport Systems and
SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport System at the 37th Annual Meeting of
the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (San Diego,
5 – 8 April 2017)
Paragonix previously announced February 7, 2017 an exclusive
distribution agreement with MBA Medical to market Paragonix
Technologies’ SherpaPak™ Cardiac and Kidney Transport Systems, in the
Southern United States.
Paragonix previously announced January 9, 2017 a Presentation of the
SherpaPak™ Organ Transport Systems during the ASTS 17th
Annual State of the Art Winter Symposium January 26 to 29, 2017 in
Miami, FL
Paragonix previously announced January 4, 2017 an exclusive supply
agreement with Sanbor Medical for the Manufacture and Assembly of
SherpaPak™ Organ Transport Systems
Paragonix previously announced December 22, 2016 an exclusive
distribution agreement with Bio Instruments for Paragonix SherpaPak™
Cardiac and Kidney Transport Systems in the Midwestern United States
Paragonix previously announced November 9, 2016 an exclusive
distribution agreement with Pacific West Medical Sales for Paragonix
SherpaPak™ Cardiac and Kidney Transport Systems in California
About the American Transplant Congress
The American
Transplant Congress (ATC) is the joint annual Congress of the American
Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) and the American Society of
Transplantation (AST). ATC provides a forum for exchange of new
scientific and clinical information relevant to solid organ and tissue
transplantation and brings together transplant physicians, scientists,
nurses, organ procurement personnel, pharmacists, allied health
professionals, and other transplant professionals. The educational
offerings provide attendees the opportunity to learn cutting-edge
advances in research and promotes the exchange of ideas and practice in
the field of solid organ and tissue transplantation.
About the Paragonix SherpaPak™ and SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport
System
Currently, the availability of cardiac transplantation
is governed by the “ischemic time”, that being, the elapsed time from
heart donation to recipient implantation. According to The International
Society Of Heart and Lung Transplantation (“ISHLT”) guidelines6
for the care of heart transplant recipients, the projected ischemic time
should not exceed 4 hours7,8, limiting the distance available
to transport a donor heart. Paragonix SherpaPak™ Cardiac
Transport System is fully disposable, eliminating problems associated
with maintenance, device transport and contamination. The Paragonix
SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport System combines innovative
oxygenated perfusion of organs and safe organ storage with the ultimate
goal of extending ischemic time to 12 hours, significantly altering the
transportation range of donor hearts.
About the Cardiac Transplantation Market
Cardiac
transplantation is considered the gold standard therapy for patients in
end-stage heart failure.9 With over 5.8 million Americans
currently diagnosed with heart failure (HF), growing at an annual rate
of 400,000 per year10, there is a persistent need to provide
end-stage heart failure support to this expanding population. Estimates
of the prevalence of symptomatic HF in the general European population
are similar to those in the United States.11 The annual
economic burden of treating heart failure exceeds $34.4
billion12, over 50% of which is due to the cost of
hospitalization.13 The financial demands associated with
transplantation are considerable. The estimated first year costs for
heart transplant are $997,700, and subsequent annual costs can easily
exceed $30,00014. In the United States, around 30,000 people
die annually from end-stage heart disease. As of June 1, 2012, 3,203
patients in the United States are on the waiting list for a heart
transplant15. Based on 2011 data, just over 2,300 patients
will receive a live-saving transplant each year, which is reflective of
the enormous donor heart shortage. These data, however, only seem to
represent the tip of the iceberg. Assuming that up to 50,000 people with
end-stage heart failure are candidates for transplantation16,
maximization of donor organ utilization has enormous potential in
cardiac transplantation.
About Paragonix Technologies, Inc.
Based in Massachusetts
and founded in 2010, Paragonix Technologies Inc., is a privately held
medical device company innovating the Paragonix SherpaPak™ and
SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport System, a novel, single-use organ
preservation device to improve donor organ quality. Paragonix has
established a pipeline of donor organ transport devices that address the
current donor organ shortage by maximizing donor organ utilization,
improving donor organ quality and extending donor organ transport
throughout the entire United States.
