C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) Announces First Quarter Results

4/24/2017 7:20:22 AM
MURRAY HILL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) today reported 2017 first quarter financial results, prior to their previously communicated schedule. The company has included supplemental financial data on its website related to this earnings release. Given the transaction announced with Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) today, and the associated conference call tomorrow, the company is cancelling the previously scheduled earnings conference call on April 26, 2017.
First quarter 2017 net sales were $938.8 million, an increase of 7 percent on an as-reported basis over the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, first quarter 2017 net sales increased 8 percent over the prior-year period. Divested products and acquisitions in the last twelve months favorably impacted net sales growth by approximately 70 basis points.
