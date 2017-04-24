|
First-Quarter Figures: Sartorius Corporation Starts Off 2017 With Double-Digit Growth
4/24/2017 7:18:24 AM
GOETTINGEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sartorius (FWB:SRT), a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry and research laboratories, increased its sales revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2017 by double digits.
"Both divisions successfully started off the current year. Lab Products & Services achieved considerable organic growth, and with the acquisition of Essen BioScience, it added another innovative product family to its bioanalytics portfolio and further growth potential,” said CEO and Executive Board Chairman Dr. Joachim Kreuzburg.
