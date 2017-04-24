Samsung Bioepis Obtains First Drug Approval In The United States, As FDA Approves RENFLEXIS (Infliximab-Abda) Across All Eligible Indications

INCHEON, Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has approved RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda),
a biosimilar referencing Remicade®i (infliximab), across all
eligible indications. In the US, RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for
reducing signs and symptoms in patients with adult and pediatric Crohn’s
disease, adult ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing
spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis, and for the treatment of adult
plaque psoriasis.
“Through relentless process innovation and an uncompromising
commitment to quality, we remain committed to advancing one of the
industry's strongest biosimilar pipelines.”
RENFLEXIS™ is the first Samsung Bioepis product approved for
marketing in the United States (US).
“Since our company was established five years ago, we have strived day
in and day out to realize the promise of biosimilars for patients across
the United States by offering them treatment options at a lower cost. We
hope this regulatory milestone will bring us a step closer to achieving
this goal,” said Christopher Hansung Ko, President & CEO of Samsung
Bioepis. “Through relentless process innovation and an uncompromising
commitment to quality, we remain committed to advancing one of the
industry's strongest biosimilar pipelines.”
Samsung Bioepis’ infliximab biosimilar has also been approved for
marketing in 28 European Union (EU) member states, Norway,
Liechtenstein, Iceland, Australia and Korea.
Samsung Bioepis is responsible for the development and manufacture of
all immunology and oncology biosimilar candidates in its pipeline,
including RENFLEXIS™, as well as global clinical trials and
regulatory registration in all markets worldwide for these biosimilar
candidates.
RENFLEXIS™ will be marketed and distributed in the US by
Merck, which is known as MSD outside of the US and Canada.
About RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) for
Injection, 100 mg
RENFLEXIS™ is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker approved in the U.S.
for the following indications.
Crohn’s Disease – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and
symptoms and inducing and maintaining clinical remission in adult
patients with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease who have had
an inadequate response to conventional therapy. RENFLEXIS™ is indicated
for reducing the number of draining enterocutaneous and rectovaginal
fistulas and maintaining fistula closure in adult patients with
fistulizing Crohn’s disease.
Pediatric Crohn’s Disease – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs
and symptoms and inducing and maintaining clinical remission in
pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with moderately to severely
active Crohn’s disease who have had an inadequate response to
conventional therapy.
Ulcerative Colitis – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and
symptoms, inducing and maintaining clinical remission and mucosal
healing, and eliminating corticosteroid use in adult patients with
moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an
inadequate response to conventional therapy.
Rheumatoid Arthritis – RENFLEXIS™, in combination with methotrexate, is
indicated for reducing signs and symptoms, inhibiting the progression of
structural damage, and improving physical function in patients with
moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.
Ankylosing Spondylitis – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for reducing signs and
symptoms in patients with active ankylosing spondylitis.
Psoriatic Arthritis – RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) is indicated for
reducing signs and symptoms of active arthritis, inhibiting the
progression of structural damage, and improving physical function in
patients with psoriatic arthritis.
Plaque Psoriasis – RENFLEXIS™ is indicated for the treatment of adult
patients with chronic severe (i.e., extensive and/or disabling) plaque
psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy and when other
systemic therapies are medically less appropriate. RENFLEXIS™ should
only be administered to patients who will be closely monitored and have
regular follow-up visits with a physician.
Selected Safety Information about RENFLEXIS™
(infliximab-abda)
SERIOUS INFECTIONS
Patients treated with infliximab products are at increased risk for
developing serious infections that may lead to hospitalization or death.
Most patients who developed these infections were taking concomitant
immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or corticosteroids. Discontinue
RENFLEXIS™ if a patient develops a serious infection or sepsis.
Reported infections include:
-
Active tuberculosis (TB), including reactivation of latent TB.
Patients frequently presented with disseminated or extrapulmonary
disease. Patients should be tested for latent TB before RENFLEXIS™ use
and during therapy.1, 2 Treatment for latent
infection should be initiated prior to RENFLEXIS™ use.
-
Invasive fungal infections, including histoplasmosis,
coccidioidomycosis, candidiasis, aspergillosis, blastomycosis and
pneumocystosis. Patients may present with disseminated, rather than
localized, disease. Empiric anti-fungal therapy should be considered
in patients at risk for invasive fungal infections who develop severe
systemic illness.
-
Bacterial, viral, and other infections due to opportunistic
pathogens, including Legionella and Listeria.
The risks and benefits of treatment with RENFLEXIS™ should be
carefully considered prior to initiating therapy in patients with
chronic or recurrent infection. Closely monitor patients for the
development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after
treatment with RENFLEXIS™, including the possible development of TB in
patients who tested negative for latent TB infection prior to initiating
therapy, who are on treatment for latent TB, or who were previously
treated for TB infection.
Risk of infection may be higher in patients greater than 65 years of
age, pediatric patients, patients with co-morbid conditions and/or
patients taking concomitant immunosuppressant therapy. In clinical
trials, other serious infections observed in patients treated with
infliximab products included pneumonia, cellulitis, abscess, and skin
ulceration.
MALIGNANCIES
Lymphoma and other malignancies, some fatal, have been reported in
children and adolescent patients treated with TNF blockers, including
infliximab products. Approximately half of these cases were
lymphomas, including Hodgkin's and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The other
cases represented a variety of malignancies, including rare malignancies
that are usually associated with immunosuppression and malignancies that
are not usually observed in children and adolescents. The malignancies
occurred after a median of 30 months after the first dose of therapy.
Most of the patients were receiving concomitant immunosuppressants.
Postmarketing cases of hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of
T-cell lymphoma, have been reported in patients treated with TNF
blockers, including infliximab products. These cases have had a very
aggressive disease course and have been fatal. The majority of reported
cases have occurred in patients with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative
colitis and most were in adolescent and young adult males. Almost all of
these patients had received treatment with azathioprine or
6-mercaptopurine concomitantly with a TNF-blocker at or prior to
diagnosis. Carefully assess the risks and benefits of treatment with
RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda), especially in these patient types.
In clinical trials of all TNF inhibitors, more cases of lymphoma were
observed compared with controls and the expected rate in the general
population. However, patients with Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid
arthritis, or plaque psoriasis may be at higher risk for developing
lymphoma. In clinical trials of some TNF inhibitors, including
infliximab products, more cases of other malignancies were observed
compared with controls. The rate of these malignancies among patients
treated with infliximab products was similar to that expected in the
general population, whereas the rate in control patients was lower than
expected. Cases of acute and chronic leukemia have been reported with
postmarketing TNF-blocker use. As the potential role of TNF inhibitors
in the development of malignancies is not known, caution should be
exercised when considering treatment of patients with a current or a
past history of malignancy or other risk factors such as chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma have been reported in patients
treated with TNF-blocker therapy, including infliximab products.
Periodic skin examination is recommended for all patients, particularly
those with risk factors for skin cancer.
CONTRAINDICATIONS
RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) is contraindicated in patients with
moderate to severe (NYHA Class III/IV) congestive heart failure (CHF) at
doses greater than 5 mg/kg. Higher mortality rates at the 10 mg/kg dose
and higher rates of cardiovascular events at the 5 mg/kg dose have been
observed in these patients. RENFLEXIS™ should be used with caution and
only after consideration of other treatment options. Patients should be
monitored closely. Discontinue RENFLEXIS™ if new or worsening CHF
symptoms appear. RENFLEXIS™ should not be (re)administered to patients
who have experienced a severe hypersensitivity reaction or to patients
with hypersensitivity to murine proteins or other components of the
product.
HEPATITIS B REACTIVATION
TNF inhibitors, including infliximab products, have been associated with
reactivation of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in patients who are chronic
carriers. Some cases were fatal. Patients should be tested for HBV
infection before initiating RENFLEXIS™. For patients who test positive,
consult a physician with expertise in the treatment of hepatitis B.
Exercise caution when prescribing RENFLEXIS™ for patients identified as
carriers of HBV and monitor closely for active HBV infection during and
following termination of therapy with RENFLEXIS™. Discontinue RENFLEXIS™
in patients who develop HBV reactivation and initiate antiviral therapy
with appropriate supportive treatment. Exercise caution when considering
resumption of RENFLEXIS™ and monitor patients closely.
HEPATOTOXICITY
Severe hepatic reactions, including acute liver failure, jaundice,
hepatitis, and cholestasis have been reported rarely in patients
receiving infliximab products postmarketing. Some cases were fatal or
required liver transplant. Aminotransferase elevations were not noted
prior to discovery of liver injury in many cases. Patients with symptoms
or signs of liver dysfunction should be evaluated for evidence of liver
injury. If jaundice and/or marked liver enzyme elevations (e.g., =5
times the upper limit of normal) develop, RENFLEXIS™ should be
discontinued, and a thorough investigation of the abnormality should be
undertaken.
HEMATOLOGIC EVENTS
Cases of leukopenia, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and pancytopenia
(some fatal) have been reported in patients using infliximab products.
The causal relationship to infliximab therapy remains unclear. Exercise
caution in patients who have ongoing or a history of significant
hematologic abnormalities. Advise patients to seek immediate medical
attention if they develop signs and symptoms of blood dyscrasias or
infection. Consider discontinuation of RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) in
patients who develop significant hematologic abnormalities.
HYPERSENSITIVITY
Infliximab products have been associated with hypersensitivity reactions
that differ in their time of onset. Acute urticaria, dyspnea, and
hypotension have occurred in association with infusions of infliximab
products. Serious infusion reactions including anaphylaxis were
infrequent. Medications for the treatment of hypersensitivity reactions
should be available.
NEUROLOGIC EVENTS
TNF inhibitors, including infliximab products, have been associated in
rare cases with CNS manifestation of systemic vasculitis, seizure, and
new onset or exacerbation of CNS demyelinating disorders, including
multiple sclerosis and optic neuritis, and peripheral demyelinating
disorders, including Guillain-Barré syndrome. Exercise caution when
considering RENFLEXIS™ in patients with these disorders and consider
discontinuation if these disorders develop.
AUTOIMMUNITY
Treatment with infliximab products may result in the formation of
autoantibodies and, rarely, in development of a lupus-like syndrome.
Discontinue treatment if symptoms of a lupus-like syndrome develop.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
In clinical trials with infliximab products, the most common adverse
reactions occurring in >10% of patients treated with infliximab products
included, infections (e.g., upper respiratory, sinusitis, and
pharyngitis), infusion-related reactions, headache, and abdominal pain.
USE WITH OTHER DRUGS
Concomitant use of RENFLEXIS™ (infliximab-abda) with anakinra,
abatacept, tocilizumab or other biologics used to treat the same
conditions as RENFLEXIS™ is not recommended because of the possibility
of an increased risk of infection. Care should be taken when switching
from one biologic to another, since overlapping biological activity may
further increase the risk of infection.
LIVE VACCINES/THERAPEUTIC INFECTIOUS AGENTS
Live vaccines or therapeutic infectious agents should not be given with
RENFLEXIS™ due to the possibility of clinical infections, including
disseminated infections.
Bring pediatric patients up to date with all vaccinations prior to
initiating RENFLEXIS™. At least a 6-month waiting period following birth
is recommended before the administration of any live vaccine to infants
exposed in utero to infliximab products.
REFERENCES
1. American Thoracic Society, Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. Targeted tuberculin testing and treatment of latent
tuberculosis infection. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2000;161:S221-S247.
2. See latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines and recommendations
for tuberculosis testing in immunocompromised patients.
About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company
committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone.
Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to
quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading
biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad
pipeline of biosimilar candidates that includes six first-wave
candidates that cover the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and
diabetes. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics
and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.
Please see Prescribing Information for RENFLEXIS (infliximab-abda),
including the Boxed Warning about serious infections and malignancies,
by CLICKING
HERE and Medication Guide for RENFLEXIS by CLICKING
HERE.
i Remicade® is a registered
trademark of Janssen Biotech Inc.