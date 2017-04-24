ReViral Announces Good Safety And Pharmacokinetics From Phase I Programme For RSV Antiviral RV521 In Healthy Volunteers

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReViral, a UK based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and
development of antivirals for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV),
announced today top-line safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the
Phase 1 single and multiple ascending dose (SAD and MAD) trial of RV521.
RV521 is a novel oral fusion inhibitor in development for the treatment
and prevention of RSV infections. It specifically inhibits RSV
replication by blocking viral entry and cell to cell spread (syncytium
formation). RV521 demonstrates potent antiviral activity across multiple
strains of RSV in vitro and represents a step forward in the
development of effective therapeutics for this serious and potentially
life-threatening infection.
Results from the trial indicated that RV521 was well tolerated at all
dose levels; there were no significant treatment-related adverse events
and no adverse changes in electrocardiograms or clinical laboratory
values.
"This trial represents a significant step in the development of RV521 as
an effective first-line antiviral therapy for RSV infection in infants
and the elderly. We dosed a total of 48 subjects in the trial with good
tolerance at all doses. Antiviral levels of RV521, more than 3xEC90,
were rapidly achieved and maintained in the plasma," stated Eddy
Littler, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of ReViral.
ReViral also conducted a blinded multiple ascending dose (MAD) study in
the UK evaluating the safety and PK of RV521 on three cohorts of healthy
volunteers (175, 250 and 350 mg of RV521) dosed orally twice a day for
five consecutive days. Each of the dose cohorts consisted of six
subjects who received RV521 and two who received a placebo. There were
no significant adverse events reported in any subject at any dose level.
Optimal RV521 exposure was rapidly achieved with an excellent half-life
and was consistent with predicted values modelled from the SAD data.
“The results of our Phase 1 clinical trials show that RV521 is
potentially a best in class inhibitor of RSV with good exposure at low
doses and no significant adverse events. I am very pleased that we have
shown that RV521 can be administered simply by the oral route as, during
infection, RSV causes a large amount of mucus to be produced limiting
other methods of delivery. We are looking forward to starting our Phase
2a study next quarter” stated Ken Powell, PhD, Chairman of ReViral.
Notes to Editors
About ReViral
http://www.reviral.co.uk
ReViral is an antiviral drug discovery, and development company focused
on novel treatments for diseases caused by the respiratory syncytial
virus (RSV).
Founded in 2011, ReViral has an experienced R&D leadership team with a
successful track record in antiviral drug discovery and development. The
company has developed a novel antiviral programme targeting RSV fusion
with highly potent, orally bioavailable inhibitors, strong drug-like
characteristics and good pharmacokinetic properties offering versatility
in route of administration. ReViral’s Phase 1 clinical trial will
include Japanese volunteers. The Japanese pharmaceutical market is the
second largest behind the US, and information obtained from Japanese
volunteers is essential to ensure rapid future development.
In 2012 ReViral won a significant Seeding Drug Discovery Award from the
Wellcome Trust to develop its RSV fusion inhibitors to completion of IND
filing. The company also has an RSV replication programme at an earlier
stage of development and plans to expand its pipeline. In September
2015, ReViral completed a $21 million Series A funding round from a
group of leading venture capital investors including Edmond de
Rothschild Investment Partners, OrbiMed, and Brace Pharma Capital.
About RSV
RSV causes substantial mortality and morbidity among infants and
children under the age of 2 years, with an estimated annual incidence
>3.5 million in the USA. Worldwide mortality rates in children under
five years of age are estimated at 200,000, and there are infant deaths
occurring in the US every year with reported numbers ranging from
500-4,500.
Bronchiolitis, due to RSV, is the most common cause of hospitalisation
among infants during the first 12 months of life, and an estimated
310,000 cases of children under five are hospitalised per annum in the
United States and EU. There is also a strong association between RSV
infection in infants and recurrent wheezing, as well as reported
increased rates of asthma, later in childhood. Infection in young adults
also occurs, but both the frequency and severity are lower than that
observed in young children.
RSV causes a significant disease burden in the elderly particularly
those with respiratory or cardiac co-morbidities. RSV is a leading cause
of morbidity and mortality in this population, with an estimated 175,000
hospitalisations and 10,000 deaths in the US annually.
RSV poses a serious threat to adult patients who are immunosuppressed
following lung or haemopoietic stem cell transplantation (SCT) with a
reported 10-17% of SCT patients contracting RSV. Adults with chronic
respiratory disease are a high-risk population, with over 25% of
patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) diagnosed
with RSV during exacerbations, which can lead to serious often fatal
pneumonia.