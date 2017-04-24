 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Gilead (GILD)'s $600 Million NASH Deal Finally Bears Fruit



4/24/2017 7:01:59 AM

While a Phase 2 trial powers on, Gilead Sciences has announced some earlier proof-of-concept data for its investigational acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC) inhibitor, GS-0976, in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The results were presented at the 2017 International Liver Congress now underway in Amsterdam.

It’s an early win for a drug Gilead acquired from Nimbus Therapeutics in April 2016. A handful of other preclinical programs were included in the deal, which saw Gilead pay an upfront $400 million.

Read at MedCity News
Read at News Release


